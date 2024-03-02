Mizuho Cuts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $126.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $132.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $161.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

