Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $22.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 126,679 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

