Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.99. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 47,777 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the third quarter worth about $121,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.