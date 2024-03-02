MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

MFIC opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $961.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. MidCap Financial Investment has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 507,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 165,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.