Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (MWY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.85 on March 28th

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Price Performance
Shares of LON MWY opened at GBX 782 ($9.92) on Friday. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr has a 1-year low of GBX 656.03 ($8.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 782 ($9.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 754.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 722.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £421.11 million, a PE ratio of 2,113.51 and a beta of 0.56.
Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile
