Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Update

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Mercurity Fintech Stock Performance
Mercurity Fintech stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. Mercurity Fintech has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.50.
Mercurity Fintech Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mercurity Fintech
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.