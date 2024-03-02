Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Update

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Performance

Mercurity Fintech stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. Mercurity Fintech has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

