Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.17.

MERC opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.36. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.06). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Mercer International’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 29.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Mercer International by 19.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party.

