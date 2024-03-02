MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at TD Securities

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.14.

MEG opened at C$29.34 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.79 and a 52-week high of C$30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a market cap of C$8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.25.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.5862069 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

