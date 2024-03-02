MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22), reports. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

MEG Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

MEG Energy stock opened at C$29.34 on Friday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.79 and a twelve month high of C$30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.14.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

