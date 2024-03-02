Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 600.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.11% of Medpace worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock opened at $404.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.28. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $407.41.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,379 shares of company stock valued at $28,152,746. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.67.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

