Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MPW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a sell rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.65.

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.37 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

