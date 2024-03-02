Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,384 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $67.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

