Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Announces Earnings Results

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Shares of CVE LLG opened at C$0.15 on Friday. Mason Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 42.36, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

