Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$18.50.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRE. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised shares of Martinrea International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$14.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Paradigm Capital dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.44.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Martinrea International
Martinrea International Stock Performance
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Martinrea International
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.