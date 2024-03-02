Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$18.50.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRE. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised shares of Martinrea International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$14.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Paradigm Capital dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.44.

TSE MRE opened at C$12.20 on Friday. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$11.10 and a twelve month high of C$15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The stock has a market cap of C$967.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.08.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

