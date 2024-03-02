Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

MRE opened at C$12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$967.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$11.10 and a twelve month high of C$15.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRE. Paradigm Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.44.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

