Martinrea International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Martinrea International Trading Down 12.2 %

TSE:MRE opened at C$12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$967.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.08. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$11.10 and a 12 month high of C$15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Paradigm Capital decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.44.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

