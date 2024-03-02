Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 10,000 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

Shares of GRX opened at $9.97 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 69,459 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 473,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 37.6% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 328,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 89,768 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 321,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

