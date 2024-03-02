Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 10,000 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance
Shares of GRX opened at $9.97 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
