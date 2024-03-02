Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Manitex International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Manitex International stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.80. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Manitex International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

