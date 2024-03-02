Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

MX has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 808.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

