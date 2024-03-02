Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) CEO James Lawrence Dolan Sells 28,796 Shares

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 28,796 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $1,085,897.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,712.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Lawrence Dolan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, James Lawrence Dolan sold 24,284 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $906,036.04.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

MSGE stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 25.19. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $402.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.92 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 94.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,383,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,518 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $62,652,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,789,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 901,608 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.