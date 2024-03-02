Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.65 on May 30th

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Macfarlane Group Trading Up 0.8 %

MACF opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £197.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,245.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.21. Macfarlane Group has a one year low of GBX 98.38 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 127.78 ($1.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

