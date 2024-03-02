M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Short Interest Update

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,800 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 932,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.
Get Our Latest Report on M/I Homes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes
M/I Homes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $131.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. M/I Homes has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $140.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.14.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $972.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 11.54%. Analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.