M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Short Interest Update

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,800 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 932,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

M/I Homes Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $131.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. M/I Homes has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $140.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.14.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $972.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 11.54%. Analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Featured Articles

