Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.74. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 103,889 shares trading hands.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 140.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 431,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 252,227 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 10.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 23.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 5.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Featured Stories

