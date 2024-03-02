LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
LY Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.00. LY has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.
LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LY will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LY
LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LY
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for LY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.