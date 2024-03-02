LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LY Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.00. LY has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LY will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

