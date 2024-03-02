LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Position Boosted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,012 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of LuxUrban Hotels worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Ferdinand acquired 25,000 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,762. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of LuxUrban Hotels from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

LUXH opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

About LuxUrban Hotels

(Free Report)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Further Reading

