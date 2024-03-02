LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Head to Head Contrast

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LSL Property Services and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 4 0 0 2.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.39%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 16.87% 6.51% 1.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares LSL Property Services and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LSL Property Services and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $344.59 million 4.65 $58.13 million $0.30 37.60

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Volatility & Risk

LSL Property Services has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats LSL Property Services on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency. The company offers valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. It is also involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; data services to lenders; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services, as well as arranges conveyancing services. In addition, the company offers property management and software development; financial services; asset management; and chartered surveyors services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

