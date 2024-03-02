Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 31.5 %

NYSE DELL opened at $124.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.40. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $131.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.