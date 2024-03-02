Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $900.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $830.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $786.77. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $900.74.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.