Logan Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.24 Million Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 119.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE EQNR opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

