Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,147 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 266,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,286,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 24.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,260,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $549.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $563.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $504.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

