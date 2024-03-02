Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,480 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $257.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $259.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.