Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 540 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

