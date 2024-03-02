Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,353 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of YETI worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 5.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

YETI stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.31. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

