Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock worth $13,264,182. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND opened at $121.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

