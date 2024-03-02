Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,107,000 after buying an additional 1,291,161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,994,000 after buying an additional 571,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after buying an additional 673,419 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,058,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GSK opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

