Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,108 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

