Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CMS opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

