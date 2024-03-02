Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTI. Capital International Investors increased its position in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after buying an additional 1,746,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 44.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,799,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,124,000 after acquiring an additional 464,946 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after acquiring an additional 340,040 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of BTI opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

