Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,174 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CM. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:CM opened at $48.51 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.6634 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.