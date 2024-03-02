Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 632 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.