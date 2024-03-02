Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,469 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in PayPal by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.