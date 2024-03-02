Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 11.8% Higher

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.32. 1,447,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,478,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Lithium Americas by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,155 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Lithium Americas by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

