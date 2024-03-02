Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0081 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.43 million and $12.40 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,932,684 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,921,106.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00809379 USD and is up 5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,139.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
