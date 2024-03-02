Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $1.70 by Analysts at CIBC

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from $2.00 to $1.70 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LEV. National Bankshares cut their target price on Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.84.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LEV

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LEV stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.39 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 138,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 349,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 2,691.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 747,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.