Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lindsay

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $120.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.53. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.94.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lindsay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lindsay by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.