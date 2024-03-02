Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

LINC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $313.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,717,966.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,436,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,072.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,717,966.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,436,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,072.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,942.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,085 shares of company stock worth $2,509,909. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 174.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 852,397 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.