Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Light & Wonder from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.77. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $102.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.62.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $8,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $836,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

