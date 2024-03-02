Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.61 and last traded at $79.84. 42,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 129,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,097,000 after buying an additional 191,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,690,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 388,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 107,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

