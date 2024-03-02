LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Susquehanna

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingTree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 183.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

