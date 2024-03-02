Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,217 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $177,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in PTC by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in PTC by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PTC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in PTC by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,890. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $187.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

